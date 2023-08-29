The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 146 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .499. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this season (87 of 130), with more than one hit 42 times (32.3%).

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this year (48 of 130), with more than one RBI 18 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 45.4% of his games this year (59 of 130), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 68 .298 AVG .255 .333 OBP .303 .557 SLG .445 31 XBH 27 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

