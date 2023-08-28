When the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73) and Kansas City Royals (41-91) face off in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, August 28, Johan Oviedo will get the ball for the Pirates, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Royals have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (7-13, 4.46 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-12, 5.02 ERA)

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (31%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 35 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Michael Massey 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Royals Futures Odds

