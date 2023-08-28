How to Watch the Royals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Connor Joe for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Pirates vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Royals Player Props
|Pirates vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Royals Odds
|Pirates vs Royals Prediction
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 127 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 526 (four per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .299.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined 1.415 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-12) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing four scoreless innings of relief and allowing two hits.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Greinke has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Angel Zerpa
|Dany Jimenez
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Adrian Martinez
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Bryce Miller
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 15-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Logan Gilbert
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Johan Oviedo
|8/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Ortiz
|8/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mitch Keller
|9/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|9/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Tanner Houck
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Chris Sale
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.