Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field against Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Pirates have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 112 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 35-77 in those contests.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of its 132 opportunities.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 10-8-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 18-51 19-35 22-55 31-67 10-23

