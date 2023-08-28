The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .227.

In 56 of 104 games this season (53.8%) Massey has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Massey has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 104 games (26.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 56 .240 AVG .218 .308 OBP .244 .360 SLG .368 12 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 32/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings