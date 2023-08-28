Drew Waters vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .230 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Waters has recorded a hit in 39 of 69 games this season (56.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.5% of his games this year, Waters has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (24 of 69), with two or more runs seven times (10.1%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.279
|AVG
|.190
|.364
|OBP
|.246
|.510
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/10
|K/BB
|55/10
|3
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.46), 45th in WHIP (1.328), and 40th in K/9 (8).
