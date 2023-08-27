The Seattle Mariners (73-56) hope to sweep the Kansas City Royals (41-90) on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, beginning at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (10-7, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-6, 5.56 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.

Marsh is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Marsh is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.3 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Alec Marsh vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (168) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1072 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 624 runs.

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Marsh has thrown five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out six.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (10-7) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 26 games.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 27th start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Luis Castillo vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .394 (23rd in the league) with 126 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in seven innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.