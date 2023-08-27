Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is batting .235 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
  • In 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games this year, and 9.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In eight games this season (38.1%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.353 AVG .083
.450 OBP .083
.824 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
2 HR 1
5 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
  • The Mariners surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (10-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
