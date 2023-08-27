Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .235 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

In 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games this year, and 9.7% of his chances at the plate.

In eight games this season (38.1%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings