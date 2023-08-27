The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .234.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in 80 of 122 games this season (65.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.4%).
  • In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 29 games this year (23.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 60
.228 AVG .240
.299 OBP .307
.360 SLG .425
18 XBH 25
6 HR 6
24 RBI 20
66/24 K/BB 78/19
3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
