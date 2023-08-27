On Sunday, Michael Massey (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 53.4% of his games this year (55 of 103), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 28.2% of his games this season, Massey has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 26 games this year (25.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 55
.240 AVG .217
.308 OBP .244
.360 SLG .370
12 XBH 14
3 HR 7
20 RBI 23
32/14 K/BB 49/6
3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
