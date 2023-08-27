On Sunday, Michael Massey (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 53.4% of his games this year (55 of 103), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Massey has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 games this year (25.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 55 .240 AVG .217 .308 OBP .244 .360 SLG .370 12 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 32/14 K/BB 49/6 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings