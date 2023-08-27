Maikel Garcia vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.
- In 69.5% of his games this season (66 of 95), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in four games this season (4.2%), homering in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (38 of 95), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.316
|AVG
|.244
|.351
|OBP
|.302
|.420
|SLG
|.328
|14
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|34/12
|K/BB
|49/15
|9
|SB
|10
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
