Kyle Isbel vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 41 of 71 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.238
|.274
|OBP
|.276
|.366
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|28/7
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (10-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
