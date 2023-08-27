Drew Waters vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Drew Waters (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .235.
- Waters has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (39 of 68), with multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Waters has an RBI in 19 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including seven multi-run games (10.3%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.279
|AVG
|.197
|.364
|OBP
|.254
|.510
|SLG
|.328
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/10
|K/BB
|53/10
|3
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
