Player props can be found for Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 145 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.321/.508 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (112 total hits).

He's slashed .253/.297/.424 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (11-5) for his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Gilbert has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 6.0 5 3 3 5 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 146 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.340/.461 on the year.

Rodriguez has recorded a base hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .500 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 106 hits with 26 doubles, 11 home runs, 74 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .265/.382/.413 slash line on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

