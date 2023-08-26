Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who will start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +190 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +190 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (31.6%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has won six of its 17 games, or 35.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of its 130 opportunities.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 18-49 19-33 22-55 31-65 10-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.