Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 54 of 102 games this year (52.9%) Massey has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Massey has had an RBI in 29 games this year (28.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 26 games this season (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 54
.240 AVG .216
.308 OBP .244
.360 SLG .368
12 XBH 13
3 HR 7
20 RBI 23
32/14 K/BB 49/6
3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gilbert (11-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 148 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
