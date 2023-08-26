Michael Massey vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mariners Player Props
|Royals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 54 of 102 games this year (52.9%) Massey has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 29 games this year (28.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 games this season (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|54
|.240
|AVG
|.216
|.308
|OBP
|.244
|.360
|SLG
|.368
|12
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/14
|K/BB
|49/6
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (11-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 148 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.