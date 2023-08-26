Kyle Isbel -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 58.6% of his games this year (41 of 70), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Isbel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .250 AVG .242 .274 OBP .280 .366 SLG .419 9 XBH 15 2 HR 3 13 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 27/7 4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings