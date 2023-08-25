Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Mariners on August 25, 2023
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals ahead of their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Royals vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 144 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 26 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 37 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.320/.506 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (111 total hits).
- He has a .253/.297/.426 slash line so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|at Athletics
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has put up 144 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 34 stolen bases.
- He has a .277/.337/.461 slash line so far this season.
- Rodriguez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .451 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and 14 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 19
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 103 hits with 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .260/.378/.402 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
