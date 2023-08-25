Royals vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get to Brady Singer when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for the matchup.
Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-185
|+150
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have won in 36, or 31.9%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has won 12 of its 52 games, or 23.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 63 of its 129 chances.
- The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|23-40
|18-48
|19-33
|22-54
|31-64
|10-23
