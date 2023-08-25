Maikel Garcia vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .283 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 65 of 93 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (4.3%), homering in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this season (35 of 93), with more than one RBI six times (6.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (40.9%), including six multi-run games (6.5%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.316
|AVG
|.250
|.351
|OBP
|.305
|.420
|SLG
|.331
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|34/12
|K/BB
|47/14
|9
|SB
|10
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Miller (8-4) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
