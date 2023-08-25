The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .767 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Athletics.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.320), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (144) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 85 of 126 games this season (67.5%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 25 games this season (19.8%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (38.1%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (14.3%).

He has scored in 59 of 126 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 65 .302 AVG .260 .335 OBP .306 .563 SLG .450 31 XBH 26 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/13 K/BB 58/15 13 SB 24

