Oddsmakers have set player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Brent Rooker and others when the Kansas City Royals visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 142 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 25 home runs, 27 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.320/.504 on the year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.

He has a slash line of .252/.294/.427 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 53 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .245/.330/.476 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 21 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 49 bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.302/.324 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

