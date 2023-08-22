The Oakland Athletics and Zack Gelof take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (122).

Kansas City's .395 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Kansas City has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (509 total runs).

The Royals rank 28th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Royals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.415).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Angel Zerpa (1-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away Angel Zerpa Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Bryce Miller 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Andre Jackson

