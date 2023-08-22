Tuesday's game between the Kansas City Royals (40-87) and Oakland Athletics (35-90) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.

The probable pitchers are Angel Zerpa (1-1) for the Royals and Paul Blackburn (3-3) for the Athletics.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

Sportsbooks have not installed the Royals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

This season, the Royals have been favored 11 times and won two of those games.

Kansas City has entered six games this season favored by -125 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.

The Royals have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City has scored 509 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).

Royals Schedule