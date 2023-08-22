On Tuesday, Matt Duffy (batting .185 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Dany Jimenez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez

Dany Jimenez TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .258 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In 53.8% of his games this season (35 of 65), Duffy has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .318 AVG .192 .385 OBP .232 .388 SLG .244 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 13/7 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings