Maikel Garcia vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Maikel Garcia (batting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Dany Jimenez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 4.4% of his games this year, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 34 games this year (37.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.316
|AVG
|.255
|.351
|OBP
|.306
|.420
|SLG
|.339
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|15
|34/12
|K/BB
|45/13
|9
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Jimenez will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief nine times this season.
- In nine games this season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .185 against him.
