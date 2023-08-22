The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez

Dany Jimenez TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while batting .240.

Isbel has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.6%).

In 5.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.4% of his games.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .250 AVG .231 .274 OBP .266 .366 SLG .393 9 XBH 14 2 HR 2 13 RBI 9 18/3 K/BB 27/6 4 SB 2

