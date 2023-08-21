The Oakland Athletics (34-90) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Kansas City Royals (40-86) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Athletics will give the nod to Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Tucker Davidson (1-2, 6.39 ERA).

Royals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Blackburn - OAK (3-3, 4.09 ERA) vs Davidson - KC (1-2, 6.39 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tucker Davidson

Davidson will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

The 27-year-old left-hander has 24 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Over his 24 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .325 against him. He has a 6.39 ERA and averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tucker Davidson vs. Athletics

The Athletics have put up 442 runs this season (30th in MLB) and are batting .223 collectively with 122 home runs (25th in the league).

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

The Athletics' Blackburn (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.09, a 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.500 in 14 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Blackburn has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

