Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .773 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.320), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (141) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Witt Jr. is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (18.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 46 games this season (37.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.302
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.306
|.563
|SLG
|.436
|31
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|51
|RBI
|28
|43/13
|K/BB
|57/14
|13
|SB
|24
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (3-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
