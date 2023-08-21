Ben Shelton will begin the US Open in New York, New York versus Pedro Cachin in the round of 128. He was knocked off by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament). Shelton currently has +15000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Shelton at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Shelton's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Shelton will meet Cachin.

Ben Shelton Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +15000

Shelton Stats

Shelton is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas, 6-7, 6-7.

Shelton is 12-22 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has gone 8-12.

Shelton, over the past year, has played 34 matches across all court surfaces, and 29.9 games per match.

In his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has played 30.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Shelton has won 81.9% of his service games, and he has won 15.5% of his return games.

On hard courts, Shelton, over the past year, has been victorious in 84.5% of his service games and 15.0% of his return games.

