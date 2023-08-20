On Sunday, August 20 at 2:20 PM ET, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (63-59) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (40-85) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +170. A 9.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Royals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Royals and Cubs game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+170) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $27.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 34 out of the 59 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won nine of 33 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.