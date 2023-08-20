How to Watch the Royals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Royals Player Props
|Cubs vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Royals Odds
|Cubs vs Royals Prediction
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 121 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 502 (four per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.420 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Lyles (3-13) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
- He has three quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- Lyles has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-8
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|James McArthur
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Spenser Watkins
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Medina
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.