The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to play spoiler.

Royals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -210 +170 - - - - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Royals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 36, or 32.4%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 9-24 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 125 games with a total this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 17-45 18-32 22-52 30-61 10-23

