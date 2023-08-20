On Sunday, Matt Duffy (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In 54.7% of his 64 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 64 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (20.3%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .318 AVG .200 .385 OBP .241 .388 SLG .253 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 13/7 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0

