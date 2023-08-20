Drew Waters vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .229 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Cubs Odds
|Royals vs Cubs Prediction
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .233 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (36 of 62), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.279
|AVG
|.189
|.364
|OBP
|.228
|.510
|SLG
|.283
|12
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|9
|28/10
|K/BB
|51/6
|3
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.