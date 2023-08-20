After hitting .229 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is hitting .233 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 58.1% of his games this year (36 of 62), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Waters has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 30
.279 AVG .189
.364 OBP .228
.510 SLG .283
12 XBH 4
4 HR 3
14 RBI 9
28/10 K/BB 51/6
3 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
