Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+155).

Royals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -190 +155 - - - - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 45 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 11-34 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of its 124 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 17-44 18-31 22-52 30-61 10-22

