Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (62-59) against the Kansas City Royals (40-84) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on August 19.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (13-3) for the Cubs and Brady Singer (8-8) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Royals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Royals 3.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have won in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 11-34 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (498 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

