Royals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (62-59) against the Kansas City Royals (40-84) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on August 19.
The probable starters are Justin Steele (13-3) for the Cubs and Brady Singer (8-8) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Royals 3.
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have won in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 11-34 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (498 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 14
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
|August 15
|Mariners
|L 10-8
|Jordan Lyles vs Emerson Hancock
|August 16
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|James McArthur vs Luis Castillo
|August 17
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Angel Zerpa vs George Kirby
|August 18
|@ Cubs
|W 4-3
|Cole Ragans vs Jameson Taillon
|August 19
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brady Singer vs Justin Steele
|August 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Spenser Watkins
|August 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|August 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Luis Medina
|August 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
