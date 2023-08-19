Nelson Velazquez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .273 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 12.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (41.2%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|1
|.350
|AVG
|.000
|.395
|OBP
|.000
|.850
|SLG
|.000
|8
|XBH
|0
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|0
|10/3
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
