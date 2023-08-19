Dairon Blanco returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Justin Steele and the Chicago CubsAugust 19 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 14 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-1 with an RBI.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .250 with six doubles, four triples and four walks.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In 28 games played this year, he has not homered.

In nine games this year (32.1%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .297 AVG .209 .333 OBP .277 .486 SLG .372 5 XBH 5 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 12/2 5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings