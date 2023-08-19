The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 137 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .501. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 81 of 121 games this season (66.9%), including 40 multi-hit games (33.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 121), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 45 games this year (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season (55 of 121), with two or more runs 12 times (9.9%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .302 AVG .253 .335 OBP .301 .563 SLG .436 31 XBH 24 15 HR 9 51 RBI 27 43/13 K/BB 56/14 13 SB 21

Cubs Pitching Rankings