In the 2023 Women's World Cup third-place game, which is set for August 19 at 4:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia, Sweden will face Australia.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Australia

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US
  • Location: Brisbane, Australia
  • Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Sweden Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
United States August 6 W 0-0 Home
Japan August 11 W 2-1 Away
Spain August 15 L 2-1 Away
Australia August 19 - Home

Sweden's Recent Performance

  • Sweden played Spain in its last match and lost by a final score of 2-1. The Sweden side was outshot by seven in the match, 12 to five.
  • Amanda Ilestedt's Women's World Cup statline through six appearances for Sweden includes four goals.
  • So far in six Women's World Cup games, Rebecka Blomqvist has scored three goals.
  • In Women's World Cup matches, Sofia Jakobsson has picked up two assists (but zero goals).

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Zecira Musovic #1
  • Jonna Andersson #2
  • Linda Sembrant #3
  • Stina Lennartsson #4
  • Anna Sandberg #5
  • Magdalena Eriksson #6
  • Madelen Janogy #7
  • Lina Hurtig #8
  • Kosovare Asllani #9
  • Sofia Jakobsson #10
  • Stina Blackstenius #11
  • Jennifer Falk #12
  • Amanda Ilestedt #13
  • Nathalie Bjorn #14
  • Rebecka Blomqvist #15
  • Filippa Angeldal #16
  • Caroline Seger #17
  • Fridolina Rolfo #18
  • Johanna Kaneryd #19
  • Hanna Bennison #20
  • Tove Enblom #21
  • Olivia Schough #22
  • Elin Rubensson #23

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Denmark August 7 W 2-0 Home
France August 12 W 0-0 Home
England August 16 L 3-1 Home
Sweden August 19 - Away

Australia's Recent Performance

  • In its most recent action on August 16, Australia was defeated by England 3-1. England outshot Australia 14 to 11.
  • Hayley Raso has three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup (six matches).
  • Australia's Caitlin Foord has one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup.
  • In six Women's World Cup matches, Emily van Egmond has one goal and one assist.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Lydia Williams #1
  • Courtney Nevin #2
  • Aivi Luik #3
  • Clare Polkinghorne #4
  • Cortnee Vine #5
  • Clare Wheeler #6
  • Steph Catley #7
  • Alexandra Chidiac #8
  • Caitlin Foord #9
  • Emily van Egmond #10
  • Mary Fowler #11
  • Teagan Micah #12
  • Tameka Yallop #13
  • Alanna Kennedy #14
  • Clare Hunt #15
  • Hayley Raso #16
  • Kyah Simon #17
  • Mackenzie Arnold #18
  • Katrina Gorry #19
  • Sam Kerr #20
  • Ellie Carpenter #21
  • Charlotte Grant #22
  • Kyra Cooney-Cross #23

