Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Cubs on August 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Chicago Cubs-Kansas City Royals matchup at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Royals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.317/.495 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .255/.298/.437 so far this year.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Taillon Stats
- The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (7-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- In 21 starts, Taillon has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Taillon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|3.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|5.2
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 35 walks and 59 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.342/.404 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 110 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 29 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .327/.379/.554 slash line so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
