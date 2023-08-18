How to Watch the Royals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
The Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals will meet on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.
Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 494 (four per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-4) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Ragans will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished 12 of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-8
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|James McArthur
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Spenser Watkins
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Medina
