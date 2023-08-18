Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (62-58) and Kansas City Royals (39-84) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on August 18.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-7, 5.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (3-4, 4.21 ERA).

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Royals games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been victorious in 35, or 32.1%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 12 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (494 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule