On Friday, Michael Massey (.463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .231 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 52.6% of his 95 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 95 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .240 AVG .223 .308 OBP .255 .360 SLG .389 12 XBH 11 3 HR 7 20 RBI 21 32/14 K/BB 42/6 3 SB 2

