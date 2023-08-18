The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .285.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 62 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
  • In four games this year, he has homered (4.5%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 41
.316 AVG .252
.351 OBP .306
.420 SLG .340
14 XBH 8
1 HR 3
27 RBI 13
34/12 K/BB 44/13
9 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Taillon (7-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 5.71 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.