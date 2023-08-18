Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.317), slugging percentage (.495) and total hits (135) this season.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44 games this year (36.7%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (54 of 120), with two or more runs 11 times (9.2%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.302
|AVG
|.249
|.335
|OBP
|.298
|.563
|SLG
|.422
|31
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|8
|51
|RBI
|25
|43/13
|K/BB
|55/14
|13
|SB
|21
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
