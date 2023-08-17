George Kirby will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (65-55) on Thursday, August 17 versus the Kansas City Royals (39-83), who will answer with Angel Zerpa. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to upset. The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.11 ERA) vs Zerpa - KC (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 44, or 55.7%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Mariners have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have won in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 9-23 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Michael Massey 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

