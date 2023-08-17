How to Watch the Royals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
George Kirby and Angel Zerpa will each get the start when the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals square off on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 119 home runs.
- Fueled by 352 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 490 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined 1.414 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zerpa gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.
- The 23-year-old lefty has pitched in relief four times already this season, but will make his first start.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 12-8
|Home
|Dylan Coleman
|Adam Wainwright
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-8
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|James McArthur
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Spenser Watkins
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
