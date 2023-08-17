Angel Zerpa will be on the hill for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Mariners (-210). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games. Kansas City games have finished above the point total three straight times, and the average total in this span was 8.8 runs.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won nine of its 32 games, or 28.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 122 chances.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-39 16-44 17-30 22-52 29-60 10-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.